/Behind Your Touch actor Lee Min Ki shares glimpses of his travel diaries from India | See pics

Renowned South Korean actor Lee Min Ki, who has been part of popular shows including Because This Is My First Life, Beauty Inside, and My Liberation Notes, among others, surprised his Indian fans when he shared glimpses from his travel to India on social media. He even shared his moments of enjoying South Indian delicacies.

Lee Min Ki's visit to India

Taking to his Instagram handle, Lee Min Ki posted several pictures and videos from his trip to India. Along with the pictures, his caption read, "Varkala, Tiruvannamalai", which is in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In one of the pictures, Lee was seen having his own time snoozing in a shack, while in another, he was having dosa and chutneys. Moreover, he also tried fresh coconut water while soaking up his time at the resort.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens soon took to the comment section and shared their surprise and shock over him visiting quietly. One user wrote, "Bro just casually visited where I live." Another user wrote, "Welcome to India." “Omg, this is awesome... I hope you get to enjoy the best out of this trip. Don't forget to visit the backwaters if you visit Kerala also,” wrote the third user.

All about Lee Min Ki

Lee Min Ki first gained popularity in television romantic comedies, including Love Truly and Dal Ja Spring. He then starred in the quirky low-rated cult series Evasive Inquiry Agency and alternated mainstream films with indies such as Oishii Man. He gained favourable notices for his supporting roles in the thriller A Million as a hot-tempered Marine-turned-janitor who finds himself involved in a survival reality show and the disaster film Tidal Wave, in which he plays a lifeguard who makes a heartbreaking sacrifice when a tsunami hits the Korean beach town of Haeundae.

Lee Min Ki has also been part of shows like For the Emperor, Shoot Me In the Heart, Very Ordinary Couple, Romantic Island, A Good Day to Have an Affair, Humming, Tidal Wave, Love Truly, Rainbow Romance and Flower Band, among others.