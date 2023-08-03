Barbiecore trend has a new addition- pink coffin! Reminder of life's unforgettable happy memories

The Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has been breaking records worldwide. With its huge success, a new trend called ‘Barbiecore’ has emerged that has taken the internet by storm. The trend kept the audience engaged and interested for a long time before the release of the movie, all thanks to the efforts of the marketing strategy by the Barbie team.

This trend now has a new addition- coffins. Surprisingly, funeral homes have caught on to this trend by promoting pink coffins. According to reports from NY Post, Olivares Funeral Home has introduced Barbie-themed coffins, with catchy bright pink colours with “you can rest like Barbie” written on them.

Significance of pink coffins

The company's promotional clip showcases the striking bright pink colour of the coffin, symbolizing the spark and energy of unforgettable moments in life. It serves as a reminder that our stories deserve to be remembered and celebrated with vibrant colours. The tribute aims to create a celebration full of love, colours, and unforgettable memories.

This is not a lone incident. Several funeral homes across Mexico, El Salvador, and various parts of Latin America are also providing people with the option to say goodbye to their loved ones in a unique and vibrant way. For instance, Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, run by Undertaker Isaac Villegas, has been offering pink coffins for approximately a year.

To cater to the growing demand, Villegas's funeral home offered a 30 per cent discount on these unique coffins. The response has been overwhelming, with around 40 inquiries about the coffin design. As a result, they have already closed deals with at least 10 new clients, and the high demand has led to the stock running out.

Marketing gimmick?

The global hit Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s movie set a high bar for film marketing’s future. Funeral homes are the latest to join the race already been led by brands, influencers, and the food industry as a whole contributing to the ‘Barbiecore’ trend.

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear together in a new video amid divorce rumours

People are already reacting to this new addition to the trend. The New York Post quoted one such local, who admitted that they “want one when they die”, while another suggested that “eternal rest doesn’t look so horrible anymore”.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE