Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear together in a new video amid divorce rumours 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's made a joint appearance in a video for the first time since May for new charity work. Meghan and Harry came together to announce a series of grants to fund online safety projects for young people through their Archewell Foundation. This is the charity's largest donation to date.

The Archewell Foundation is one of 14 groups and charities giving a combined $2 million USD in funding to a range of projects designed to combat harmful social media abuse.

In the video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen personally calling recipients of the grants to congratulate them on their awards.

The video is their first public appearance together since an outing for the Ms Foundation award ceremony in May, which ended with an alleged car chase through the streets of New York City. The video also comes at a time when there have been murmurs of cracks in their marriage.

A bombshell report in Radar Online sensationally claimed the couple had actually separated. "They’re trying to figure out what hit them,” a supposed insider told the website.



The video appears to have been shot on the grounds of the couple's sprawling Montecito estate, showing the former royals looking relaxed and chatting with various recipients.

