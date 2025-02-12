Renowned storyteller Sudhanshu Rai has teamed up with filmmaker Puneet Sharma for a new film titled Baida. The filmmaker promises the film to be the first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller in Indian cinema.

Advertisment

The film stars Hiten Tejwani and Sourabh Raaj Jain in leading roles. The movie also stars Tarun Khanna, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Akhlaq Ahmed (Azad), Deepak Wadhwa and Sidharth Banerjee in pivotal roles.

The makers have now dropped the first teaser of Baida. Watch the teaser here:

Advertisment

Baida teaser opens with man, in a tormented state, getting hanged till death. Then, it shifts to man on his way to Sirhar, where he meets a mysterious person playing Sarangi. The man faces some unanswerable events. The movie also marks the on-screen debut of a unique character called Doctor Shekhawat, played by Tarun Khanna.

Reacting to the excitement around the teaser, Puneet said, “BAIDA is an ensemble of an intriguing and engaging storyline, dotted with powerful characters that would leave an indelible mark on the cine goers. The Indian film audience craves getting surprised on the big screen, and we assure that BAIDA will be the roller coaster they have been seeking for long. An entertainer that will wow audiences across all age groups, it’s the story of BAIDA they will take back from the theatres. We thank the audience for an overwhelming response to both the first look and the teaser, and can’t wait to meet them in cinema halls on March 21.”

Advertisment

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee, Imtiaz Ali have THIS to say on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial clip

The movie will hit the theatres on March 21.