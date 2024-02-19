BAFTA responds to online criticism after it fails to include Matthew Perry in 'In Memoriam' segment

Fans of late actor Matthew Perry slammed organisers of the BAFTA Awards for not mentioning the action in the 'In Memoriam' segment during the awards ceremony on Sunday night. The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London on Sunday night and honoured the best of cinema in 2023. The 'In Memorium' segment was set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time performed by Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. It remembered those in cinema who died in the past year. When Perry's name did not come up, several social media users criticised the organisers.

Taking to X, people called out BAFTA for the perceived omission, which one dubbed "bad form" alongside a GIF of Matthew's Friends character, Chandler Bing, saying, "You can't make this stuff up." "#Matthewperry why wasn't he mentioned in he baftas?????" a user wrote. Another person wrote, "#BAFTA what happened to Matthew Perry in your memoriam. I know he's famous for TV Friends, but he did films too - shocking mistake ..."

BAFTA responds to criticism



BAFTA has now responded to the social media backlash and explained why Matthew Perry was not included in the segment. A spokesperson for BAFTA told PEOPLE, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards."



On X, the official page of BAFTA carried a similar statement and wrote, "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony," and shared the link to the academy's online tribute to the actor.

Matthew died on October 28, at his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was later determined to be due to acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors.