BAFTA 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets snubbed, 'All that Breathes' bags nomination

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR', which has become an unlikely frontrunner of this award season, has failed to make a cut at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominations list. The Telugu drama, which has won a Golden Globe for the film's super hit track 'Naatu Naatu,' was longlisted in the 'Film Not in the English Language' category.

Meanwhile, Shaunak Sen's critically acclaimed film 'All that Breathes' has scored a nomination in the Best Documentary category.

Films that have bagged a nomination in the 'Film Not in the English Language' category are 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Argentina', 1985', 'Corsage', 'Decision to Leave,' and 'The Quiet Girl.'

The snubbing comes when 'RRR' is on a winning spree. The film directed by Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon and one of the frontrunners in this year's international award season.

The magnum opus made history by becoming one of the first Telugu films to win a Golden Globe, which is often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards.

Continuing its winning streak, the film has bagged two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards: the Best Foreign Film Award and the Best Song Award for the smash hit 'Naatu Naatu.'

Later, the film also made history after winning big at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards. With all the big wins, getting snubbed at BAFTA, which is considered one of the top film honours in the United Kingdom, must be a shock for the makers.

However, now all eyes are on November 24, when the Oscar nominations will be announced. The film has already been shortlisted for the Academy Awards for its insanely popular track 'Naatu Naatu.'