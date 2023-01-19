SS Rajamouli to make a Hollywood film soon?

Looks like we can get Tollywood and Hollywood together as SS Rajamouli is seriously considering a film with the latter film industry. With his latest film RRR making waves at the world box office and also picking up some awards at some of the most prestigious global awards like Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards to name a few – he is keen on doing a film that will truly bridge the gap between the West and India. After the Golden Globes win last week, Rajamouli met up with ace filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. Both directors went on to praise the RRR team on their film.

Speaking about the priceless reaction to his film and what he discussed with Spielberg and Cameron, Rajamouli shared that this is exactly why he makes films, that is, to bring joy in people’s lives. On whether he would ever collaborate with a filmmaker in Hollywood, he said, "I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I'm open to experimentation."

He added, "Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film. Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone.”