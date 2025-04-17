“Bade miyan bade miyan, chote miyan subhan allah” is how Badshah described his shopping experience with his daughter Jessemy. Badshah shared a couple of pictures from their outing together. This was one of those rare times when Badshah shared pictures of his family time as he hardly ever posts about his personal life on social media.

Is Badshah dating Tara Sutaria?

Known for hits like “DJ Waley Babu”, “Kala Chasma”, “Proper Patola” and other songs, Badshah was also in news for his linup rumours with Tara Sutaria. Badshah has been linked with Tara for some weeks now. It all started on the sets of Indian Idol 15 when Shilpa Shetty teased Badshah and said, “Suna hai aap din mein bhi ‘Tara’ dekh rahe,” hinting at his dating rumours with Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, Badshah shares Jessemy with ex wife. He got married to Jasmine in 2012. The two had Jessemy in January 2017. Badshah and his wife got separated in 2020.

Badshah shares pictures with daughter

As for pictures with Jessemy, Badshah shared three consecutive images. The pictures were captured outside a shop where the father-daughter duo completed their shopping. The two were seen holding big carry bags with the little one posing in a cute manner for the pictures.

While Badshah wore an all-black outfit teamed with a pair of white sneakers, Jessemy looked cute in a blue hoodie paired with white pants and matching sneakers.