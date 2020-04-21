Backstreet Boys go down the memory lane on their 27th anniversary, thank fans for always being there

Just a few weeks back Backstreet Boys created a frenzy of sorts as they all came together for Elton John's charity concert from their homes. The boys covered their classic 'I want it that way' for the stay at home concert and fans went complete gaga over their performance.



Now on Monday, the boys were back on Twitter to thank fans on the band's 27th anniversary.



The band, also called BSB, was formed in Florida's Orlando on April 20, 1993 and comprises Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. They shot to fame with their debut international album, 'Backstreet Boys' in 1996.



The BSB shared a throwback picture of the group on a beach on Twitter on Monday.



"Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you'd hear our music," the post on the band's official page read.

Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you’d hear our music. pic.twitter.com/n1QdEiOUSa — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) April 20, 2020 ×

A popular band in the late 1990s and 2000s, the BSB has given several memorable hits 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody', 'Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely', 'Larger Than Life', 'The Call', 'Incomplete', among others.

"Then you came... A dozen... A hundred... Thousands... Millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what's ahead... As long as there'll be music... #KTBSPA #BSB27," the band further said.

Backstreet Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world's best-selling music artistes.



The group also released their first documentary movie, titled "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" in 2015.



They have released a total of nine albums, 'DNA' being the latest to be released in 2019.