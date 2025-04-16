Mark your calendars for a chilling and thrilling ride! Kannada’s first original web series Ayyana Mane is all set to release on OTT. Movie lovers can dive into this spine-chilling, intense story starting next week.

Advertisment

Directed by Ramesh Indira, this mysterious drama stars Akshya Nayak and Manasi Sudheer in pivotal roles.

Also read: Sunny Deol’s Jaat called out by Punjabi-Christian community. Decoding the controversial Church scene

Ayyana Mane OTT Release:

Advertisment

The Kannada suspense thriller is all set to release on ZEE5 from April 25 onwards. The movie will be available in Kannada language. The news was shared on X.

Advertisment

Apart from Kushee Ravi, the series will also feature actors Akshya Nayak, and Manasi Sudheer in lead roles.

Ayyana Mane trailer

With an intense tone and eerie visuals, the trailer opens with Jaji getting married into the Ayyana Mane family. While everything seems joyful at first, her married life quickly spirals into a nightmare. She soon uncovers a chilling family secret of all their daughters-in-laws mysteriously deaths. The story follows Jaji as she unravels the sinister truth behind the family’s dark past.

Also read: Ananya Panday becomes the first Indian to be appointed as brand ambassador for luxury brand Chanel

The description of the show reads,''Newlywed Jaji moves to her husband's home and discovers secrets linked to mysterious deaths in the family and a sacred Kondayya idol. Yet another death in the house sets her on the quest for truth.

Directed by Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruti Naidu, the mysterious drama have seven-episode.