Ananya Panday has been appointed as the brand ambassador for French luxury brand Chanel. Ananya is the first Bollywood star to be appointed as an ambassador in India for the luxury brand. The news comes at a time when India is becoming the stage for a growing global luxury market, with several iconic brands showcasing their collections exclusively to the Indian audience.

In a statement to BoF, Chanel expressed excitement over Ananya’s appointment and said that the actor ‘characterises a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities’. They added, “Her values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice to represent the house.”

Ananya said that the brand embodies “the essence of personal liberation, empowering one to boldly embrace their individuality with timeless elegance.”

Ananya’s appointmnet comes after she was spotted at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris last year. The actress had worn Chanel's Cruise Collection as she had attended the show. Her association with the brand was highly anticipated since then. Ananya had attended the show with her sister Rysa Panday.

Ananya Panday's other collaborations

Chanel is not the only international brand that Ananya endorses. The young star is also the face of Swarovski and was a part of Jimmy Choo’s India campaigns. She is also the brand ambassador of labels like Lakme, Beats and Timex.

Other Indian stars associated with luxury labels

In recent years, many international luxury labels have tied up with Indian actors due to their global reach. Sonam Kapoor is the brand ambassador of Dior, while Deepika Padukone is associated with Louis Vuitton. Alia Bhatt is the face of Gucci and is also now part of the L’Oreal family along with Aishwarya Rai Bachcha,n who has been associated with the brand for decades.

