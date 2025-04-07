Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tahira revealed that she was battling cancer once again.

Tahira Kashyap's cancer relapses

Tahira took to Instagram to share a note which read as, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

The post was captioned with Tahira urging everyone to take care of their health. “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again (red heart emoji)."

"#regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through (folded hands emoji)," concluded her note.

Soon after Tahira shared the post, fans showered her with love and words of encouragement. A person said, "God challenges only their own kids; we shall overcome." A comment read, "Sending so much love and power your way." "You are lioness and will report this victory too!!!!" a fan wrote. "Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colours," commented another fan. "Prayed and strength to you .. you are the strongest and a great inspiration," wrote an Instagram user. Celebrity anchor Mini Mathur wrote, " You will win round 2 as well Tahira. Stay on course. Keep going."

Tahira’s battle with cancer

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and was declared cancer free in 2020. In March 2025, she took to Instagram to share a powerful message alongside a photo of herself embracing her clean-shaven head- an effect of chemotherapy. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey.

In her post, she wrote, "And that's life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it you realise how humbling the experience is. I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone's experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable. Love and hope and joy to all Life is to celebrate gratitude all the way."

About Tahira Kashyap

Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, which featured Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas. The film revolves around the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. The film had a direct OTT release last year. Tahira is married to Ayushmann Khurrana and the two share two kids together.