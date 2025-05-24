Australian adult entertainment star lands in hospital after having sex with 583 men in 6 hours

Sex marathons seem to have become a thing among OnlyFans models. After an American adult entertainment actor announced earlier this year that she had slept with 1.057 men in a 12-hour span, an Australian woman also took on the challenge. However, she ended up in the hospital supposedly because of the sex stunt.

Known as "Australia’s most sexually active woman", Annie Knight was hospitalised on Wednesday (May 21) following excessive bleeding after having sex with 583 men in just six hours. She informed her fans that her "body had enough".

Annie Knight suffers from endometriosis

Knight has been suffering from endometriosis for a few years and has often talked about her condition with her fans. She developed the health issue after leaving the hormonal contraceptive pill. Endometriosis causes the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow outside it. Women suffering from the problem experience severe pelvic pain and fertility issues. Symptoms include cramping, heavy bleeding, bloating and problems using the toilet.

Recently, Knight filmed a video of her having sex with 583 men. But only a few days later, she had to visit the hospital. She told news.com.au that she got her period a day before the challenge. But the bleeding was light since she had an IUD fitted. But, she started experiencing cramping a few days later, and the bleeding also became quite heavy.

Since the doctors knew about her sex marathon, they were concerned that it could have caused something to rupture inside her body. They ran scans and tests. Thankfully, everything came back normal.

They found that she had "low iron and progesterone, and eventually concluded that it was my elevated stress levels that exacerbated my endometriosis."

Australian X-rated star Annie Knight's sex challenge

Knight says organising the sex challenge was stressful. She had planned for 200 men to participate; however, 583 of them showed up. Instead of sending them back, she decided to go ahead with all of them.

However, doctors don't suggest such extreme sexual activities, as something like a sex marathon can cause physical harm.