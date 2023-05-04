Australia's coronation gift to King Charles: A donation of $10K to save endangered parrot species

King Charles III's coronation is just a few days away, and preparations are in full swing. As the historic event approaches, gifts have started arriving from across the world. Recently, Australia revealed the coronation gift the country will be giving to the new King of Britain.

The government of Australia announced that it will be donating $10,000 to save a critically endangered species of Western Ground Parrot (WGP), aka Kyloring' by the Noongar. This is a national contribution and will be made on behalf of the Australian people.

This donation will be given to Friends of the Western Ground Parrot (FWGP), a charity working to save one of the rarest parrots in the world, with a population of about 150 individuals remaining as of 2010.



Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, has said that he's pleased to mark the coronation with a national contribution as “His Majesty King Charles III has long championed conservation and sustainability.”

FWGP chair Paul Wettin told NCA NewsWire that the announcement “came out of the blue," however, the organisation was “absolutely delighted” by the announcement. In honour of The King’s #Coronation on behalf of the people of 🇦🇺, the Australian Government will make a contribution of $10,000 to WA charity Friends of the Western Ground Parrot towards the conservation of the rare and critically endangered bird, as only 150 parrots remain. pic.twitter.com/ngs3YOC1NH — Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (@pmc_gov_au) May 3, 2023 × “In that context, we particularly want to send our congratulations to King Charles,” he said.



Wettin also revealed that a gift will be sent to King Charles from the charity and it would be ''quite possibly”

merchandise, such as the western ground parrot lapel pin.

The critically endangered parrots are found in the Cape Arid National Park and Nuytsland Nature Reserve, east of Esperance, Western Australia.



King Charles’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

