Mumbai Dabbawalas gear up for King Charles' coronation; buy gifts for Britain's monarch

A video of Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas buying Puneri turbans and shawls of the Warkari community as gifts for King Charles III's coronation day is doing rounds on social media. According to Mumbai Dabbawalas' spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke, they were invited to a celebratory event held in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace by the British Deputy High Commission on May 2.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a close relationship with the British royal family since Prince Charles visited India. Last year, when Queen Elizabeth II left for her heavenly abode, all the dabbawalas held a prayer meeting in Mumbai to pray for her soul's peace.

Speaking to ANI, Kaldoke said, "Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with the British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community."

In 2003, Charles reportedly met the dabbawalas at Mumbai's Churchgate station during his India visit. Two years later, in 2005, two dabbawalas reportedly received invitations for the royal wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. According to the official website of the royal family, the coronation will "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

King Charles, who will be ascending to the throne alongside Queen Consort Camilla, will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066. The day of splendour will feature customs dating back more than 10 centuries.

The formal celebrations will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey with viewing areas along the route. In a break from tradition, Charles and Camilla will be in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach rather than Gold State Coach.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE