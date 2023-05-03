Indian actress Shalini goes viral with 'divorce photoshoot': 'I got 99 Problems and husband ain't one'

Indian TV actress Shalini has taken the internet by storm with her recent photoshoot that has been termed by many as a "divorce photoshoot." She has shared pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile. The creative shoot features Shalini in a stunning red gown, happily posing with a banner that reads "divorce," tearing apart a photo from her wedding day and holding a sign board declaring, "I got 99 problems and husband ain't one." According to reports, the actress divorced her husband and celebrated her newfound freedom with this unique and unconventional photoshoot. The pictures have gone viral on social media, with many people applauding Shalini's bold move to break free from societal norms and embrace her independence.

In the caption, she wrote, "A Divorced woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children."