Austin Butler on Lisa Marie Presley's death: 'My heart is completely shattered'

Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death has shocked many. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the legend Elvis Presley, passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on January 12. Hours after the news of her death broke, Austin Butler, who attended the Golden Globes with Lisa, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer.



Lisa passed away days after she attended the Golden Globe Awards to support Austin, who was nominated for his outstanding portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama.



In a statement to Variety, Butler wrote that his "heart is completely shattered" after hearing about the tragic death of Lisa Marie. However, he's "eternally grateful" for the time he has spent with Marie.

The statement reads: "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper, and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered."



Elvis director Baz Luhrmann also paid tribute to Lisa. Taking to his Instagram handle, Baz shared a happy photo of Lisa with Austin and wrote in the caption: "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, and your love.''