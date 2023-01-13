Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: Octavia Spencer, Mia Farrow, Billy Corgan pay tribute

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter and daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 54. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest at her home in California's Calabasas. Priscilla confirmed her daughter's death through a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

After the news of her death emerged, celebs from Hollywood took to their social media handles to share tributes for the late artist.

Actress Octavia Spencer tweeted, "So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Actress Jennifer Tilly shared, "So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️"

Singer and member of the rock band Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, who was a longtime friend of Lisa, wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo with her, "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find [sic] the words to express how sad this truly is.”

Singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted, "lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley."

Actor Cary Elwes tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad. 🙏💔"