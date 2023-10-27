Atif Aslam pauses concert mid-way to give a fitting reply to fans throwing money at him: Watch

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is making headlines for an unexpected incident that occurred during his recent US concert. The incident unfolded earlier this month during Aslam's live concert in the United States, where he was singing his popular track, "Dekhte Dekhte".

A video from the concert shows a fan approaching the stage and throwing money at the singer. Aslam, who is known for his grace and humility, reacted in a remarkable way that resonated with many.

As the currency notes rained down on him, Aslam paused the concert, gesturing to his musicians to stop playing. He then addressed the fan, saying, "My friend, you can come back and donate this money."

In an act that reflected his values and respect for money, Atif extended an invitation to the fans to join him on stage. He kindly stated, "Come, please come. I know you are very rich, and I appreciate that. Please donate the money. I like the idea, but this is just disrespect to the money. Don't throw it at me."

The video of this incident quickly went viral, and Aslam's composed and respectful response garnered widespread admiration. Fans took to social media to express their appreciation for his humility and values, with one fan noting, "That's why we love @itsaadee sir (heart eye emojis)."

"My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/KOSvUMvSha — Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) October 24, 2023

On the personal front, Aslam recently celebrated a significant milestone with the birth of his third child, a baby girl named Halima Atif Aslam. He shared the joyful news on social media in March, expressing his gratitude.

Atif Aslam is a well-known figure in both the Pakistani and Indian music industries. He has lent his melodious voice to numerous Bollywood hits, including songs like "Tere Sang Yaara" (Rustom), "Tu Jaane Na" and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon" (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), as well as "Dil Diyan Galla" (Tiger Zinda Hai) and "Main Agar" (Tubelight), among others.

