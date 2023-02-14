ASL performer Justina Miles performance at Super Bowl goes viral

On Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna was not the only one who made headlines with her performance. Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are gaining views online for her energetic performances Sunday.



Miles signed lyrics for hearing-impaired TV viewers as Rihanna performed a 13-minute set during the game’s halftime show. Not just Rihanna's act but the 20-year-old also signed during actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of the Black National Anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.' The anthem was sung before the game began.

“Loving the spark and energy of Justina Miles, the ASL performer for the #SuperBowl,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Just fantastic!”

Miles, who lives in Philadelphia, has been doing ASL renditions of concerts across the US for a while now. At a news conference on Thursday, Miles spoke about the significance of singing the Black National Anthem, which many viewers may not have heard before, she said.

“It’s not only for me to share this experience with the whole world, but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country, who’ve never really seen that before,” she said. “And so they should feel inspired, and that’s the same way I feel. I feel like that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

Miles is a nursing student and a cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland and was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC.