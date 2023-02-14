Donald Trump disses Rihanna's Super Bowl performance; calls it 'epic fail'

This Sunday, Rihanna's Super Bowl comeback mostly drew positive reactions from viewers, however, former US President Donald Trump only had not-so-pleasant things to say about RiRi. Calling her 15-minute Super Bowl halftime performance an "epic fail" and the "worst halftime show" in the sporting event's history, Trump registered his reaction on his struggling social media website called Truth Social.

Trump's post read, "EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst halftime show in Super Bowl history. This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also so much for her 'stylist!'"

Trump's harsh critique of the pop star's performance comes as no surprise since Trump had started bashing RiRi even before she hit the stage at Arizona's State Farm Stadium. On Thursday, he said that the nine-time Grammy winner has "no talent" and would be "nothing without her stylist".

Trump made this statement in response to a Truth Social post by Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and current US representative, who took issue with the 34-year-old being chosen for Super Bowl despite her liberal politics.

Jackson's post about Rihanna read, "Rihanna spray fainted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!" Jackson was referring to a series of pictures the singer shared on her official Instagram handle in August 2020 that show her spray-painting the words "F*** Trump" on the roof of a car.

Rihanna has publicly expressed her distaste for the former POTUS several times in the past. She was critical of Trump throughout his presidency.

