Ashneer Grover claps back at Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal; talks about falling TRP of show

Ashneer Grover, the well-known entrepreneur and former Shark on Shark Tank India, has stirred up controversy with his recent comments about the ongoing season of the popular show. Grover, who gained fame as one of the sharks in the previous season, attended the annual fest of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, where he took a dig at the current season and particularly targeted fellow shark Anupam Mittal.

In a video uploaded by a fan on X, Grover can be heard saying in Hindi, "Mittal saab ki na umar ho rahi he… Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thande hi ho sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega (Translation - Mittal sir is getting old…. The angry one has left, that’s a fact. Mr. Mittal hasn’t said anything wrong. You all are so cold. Check the TRP of the first season and those of second and third season, you will know).”

He further added, “Jo pehle season mein chala gaya woh tha GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), aur tum sab teesre season mein bhi ‘audition’ hi kar rahe ho shark banne ki (Translation - The one who left was the GOAT, but you all are still auditioning to be the shark).”

Grover's comments, which earned loud cheers from the students at the college fest, suggest that he believes the current sharks on the show are still in the process of proving themselves, comparing them unfavourably to the previous seasons.

This is not the first time Grover has criticised the current season. In November, he shared the promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 on social media with the caption, “Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!”