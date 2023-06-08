Ashish Vidyarthi on trolls and backlash after second marriage: 'Am I supposed to die unhappy?'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has been making headlines ever since he got married to entrepreneur Rupali Barua. After sharing the news of his second marriage, Vidyarthi, 55, faced a lot of backlash, with people questioning his decision to get married and slamming and trolling him for his age. The actor got married in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club.

Since the news of his new marriage came out, Ashish has been addressing the trolls and the backlash he has been receiving on social media platforms. Recently, during his interview with Indian Today, Ashish again reacted to all the derogatory words and asked whether he was not deserving of happiness and companionship at his age.

He said, "I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat (old)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment (being a buddha) that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don’t do things just because you’re old.’ So, does that mean you’re supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?"

Further, the actor added, ''What are these walls we are creating for everyone? A law-abiding human being, who’s doing things legally, who’s paying his taxes and is working hard. That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, to another person, who’s also keen to have a family and live with love. It’s a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value," he said.

Ashish Vidyarthi on separation from first wife and more!

After the marriage, Ashish opened up about his first marriage, their separation and him finding love again. Vidyarthi took to Instagram and shared a video in which he said, "All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is is now 22, and he's working. But, somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best, if we can sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want right?"