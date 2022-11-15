Armaan Malik bags 'Best India Act' award at MTV EMAs 2022

Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who has delivered several chartbusters like 'Sab Tera', 'You', and 'Pehla Pyaar' among others, bagged his second MTV Europe Music Award (EMA) on Sunday. He won the trophy in the Best India Act category for his latest English single 'You'.

Malik previously won the MTV EMA in 2020 in the same category for his first international single 'Control'.

After receiving the honour, the 27-year-old multilingual musician released a statement and shared that he is "humbled and overjoyed" for the accolade.

"‘You’ is a very special record for me and for it to receive a nod at such a prestigious global platform is extremely heartwarming. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans and well-wishers who voted for me," he shared in a statement.

“The amount of love and support I have received from Armaanians all over the world is truly unprecedented and fills me with gratitude. This one’s for them, my family and my country,” Malik added.

Also read: Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his LA garage

Malik recently grabbed headlines for collaborating with American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for the new version of '2Step'. The song was released across platforms in June this year.

MTV EMAs was held on 13 November at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Germany hosted the award ceremony for the sixth time this year. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi took over the hosting duties for the award show, which aired live on MTV.