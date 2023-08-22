Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato part ways with Scooter Braun as their manager

Music mogul Scooter Braun, known for his controversial long-running dispute over Taylor Swift's master recordings, has been left by two of his major clients, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, according to Billboard reports. This comes after Colombian star J Balvin, who joined Braun's roster in 2019, also departed earlier this year, opting to be managed by Roc Nation.

Although rumours have circulated about Justin Bieber, another high-profile artist under Braun's management, leaving as well, those reports have been refuted. Braun, whose client list includes renowned names such as David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Quavo, has been a powerhouse in the music management industry, as stated on his official website.

Braun's journey to success started as a teenager, organising events and parties in Atlanta. His breakthrough moment came in 2008 when he discovered a 12-year-old Justin Bieber singing on YouTube, recognising the young artist's potential. This led to Bieber's rise to stardom, with Braun guiding him through various challenges and transformations, from teen sensation to adult pop star.

While Ariana collaborated with Braun as her manager in 2013, Demi started working with him in 2019.

Braun's public feud with Taylor Swift attracted significant attention. In 2019, Braun's investment group acquired Swift's former record label, gaining control of her first six albums' master recordings. This sparked a highly publicised conflict, with Swift expressing her displeasure at the loss of her creative rights.

Her animosity towards Braun was further fueled by his association with Kanye West, who had a history of clashing with Swift.

Braun later sold Swift's catalogue to another investment firm, Shamrock Holdings. Meanwhile, a year later, his company, Ithaca Holdings, was acquired by HYBE, a South Korean entertainment conglomerate representing acts like BTS.

Braun is currently serving as HYBE America's CEO.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE