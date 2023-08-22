Bradley Cooper's look in Maestro not antisemitic: Anti-Defamation League

Bradley Cooper's film Maestro is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, but the film has been mired in controversy ever since the first look of Cooper in the film was revealed. the spotlight is turning toward the portrayal of the tumultuous 25-year marriage between legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. The controversy primarily centres around the methods used on Cooper to evoke composer's distinct features. The first glimpse of the actor in character generated immediate discussions, with critics and audiences alike scrutinising it. Many accused Cooper, who is also the director of the film, and producers of offensively accentuating stereotypical Jewish features in Cooper's makeup and prosthetics, particularly by exaggerating the curvature of his nose.

In a statement provided to Variety, Anti-Defamation League, a prominent organisation that addresses issues related to anti-Semitism, discrimination, and defamation, said: “Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

Watch the first teaser trailer for Bradley Cooper's #Maestro, starring Cooper and Carey Mulligan.



In select theaters November 22 and on Netflix December 20.

Leonard Bernstein's children throw their weight behind Cooper and the film

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein, the three children of Leonard Bernstein, voiced their endorsement of Bradley Cooper's Maestro.

“Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father. We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father’s music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration," they wrote.

What is the hooked nose stereotype?

The "hooked nose" stereotype is a derogatory and offensive portrayal that has historically been used to perpetuate negative stereotypes about Jewish people. It involves depicting them with exaggeratedly prominent, curved, or "hooked" noses. This stereotype is rooted in anti-Semitic beliefs and has been used as a means to dehumanise, discriminate against, and mock Jewish individuals throughout history.

