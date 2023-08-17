Bradley Cooper accused of 'Jewface' for using prosthetic nose in Maestro

What's a Jewface?



Cooper portrays legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic. While non-Jewish actors have portrayed Jewish figures before, Cooper’s use of a prosthetic nose is being slammed online as Jewface. Critics have said the decision to use a prosthetic nose plays up to Jewish stereotypes.



The term Jewface has a negative connotation to it. It characterises stereotypical or inauthentic portrayals of Jewish people. The term Jewface is also similar to Blackface, which is a practice of non-Black performers darkening their faces for roles.



Bradley, a non-jew, has also been questioned for not casting a Jewish actor to play a jew character on screen.



Bernstein family reacts



The family of Leonard Bernstein has defended Bradley Cooper's controversial decision to wear a large prosthetic nose while playing the Jewish composer in the film.



The late Bernstein's three children said they were "perfectly fine" with Cooper's decision "to use makeup to amplify his resemblance" to their father.



"It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose," wrote Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein in a statement on social media. "We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well," they added.



Bernstein family praised Cooper for "the depth of his commitment" to the project.



"It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts," they wrote. "Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch -- a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."



Bernstein, the son of Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants, died in 1990 but remains one of the best-known composers and conductors of all time.



He served as music director of the New York Philharmonic and wrote the Broadway musical West Side Story.



Cooper, a nine-time Oscar nominee, is best known for A Star Is Born and The Hangover films.