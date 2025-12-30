/Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting married on THIS date? Wedding venue revealed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most beloved rumoured celebrity couples in Indian cinema, and recently, they have been making headlines due to their wedding plans. While the actor duo has mostly kept their relationship private, a fresh report states that Deverakonda and Mandanna are all set to tie the knot.

Wedding date revealed

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple has finalised February 26, 2026, as their wedding date. The ceremony will reportedly take place at one of Udaipur’s heritage palace properties.

This news comes weeks after Deverakonda and Mandanna's engagement rumours went viral. Several reports claimed that they got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, and the ceremony was attended only by family members and close friends.

Reportedly, the wedding will feature both South Indian and Rajasthani traditions and will remain a close-knit affair, and the couple is also planning to hold a separate grand reception in Hyderabad after returning from Udaipur. There has been no confirmation about the ceremony yet.

Did Mandanna give a hint?

Though the actors have never officially confirmed their relationship, recently Mandanna openly thanked Vijay for being her constant support during an event of her film, The Girlfriend. "You’ve been a part of this film since the beginning… personally and professionally. I hope everyone has Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It’s a blessing."

Another viral moment was from a success party where Vijay Deverakonda was seen holding Rashmika Mandanna’s hand and kissing it.

When earlier asked about marriage rumours, she told The Hollywood Reporter India, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it’s to be spoken about, we shall.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front