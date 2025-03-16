AR Rahman was rushed to a hospital in Chennai on Sunday morning after he complained about chest pain. According to media reports, the Oscar-winning music maestro is admitted at Apollo Hospital on Greams Road in Chennai.

The music maestro was reportedly taken to the hospital at 7:30 am on Sunday and underwent a few tests, including an ECG and echocradiogram. Sources from the hospital have said that he may undergo an angiogram as well.



AR Rahman was last seen performing with Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai in February. He was also spotted at the music launch of his film Chaava.

Ex-wife Saira Banu was also ill recently

Recently, Rahman's ex-wife, Saira Banu, was also hospitalised due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

"On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery," the statement shared on Instagram read.

"She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters. Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless. Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers," it further read.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation in November 2024 after nearly 29 years of marriage.

