AR Rahman reaches Nagore Dargah in auto-rickshaw for Kanduri festival

Renowned music maestro, AR Rahman, made a humble yet significant entrance at the Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam by arriving in an auto-rickshaw to partake in the revered Kanduri festival. Sporting a maroon kurta, the Oscar-winning musician joined the festivities of the 14-day Kandhuri Festival, also recognised as the Nagore Dargah Festival. This annual celebration spans from the first to the fourteenth day of Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid's death anniversary, observed during the Islamic month of Jamathul Aagir.

The festival commemorates the legacy of Hazrath Syed Shahul Hamid, who was a revered 13th-generation descendant of Sufi Saint Muhiyudin Abd al-Qadir al-Jilani. He achieved wider recognition for treating the physical illness of Thanjavur's 16th-century Hindu king Achuthappa Nayak. This historic significance allures the peculiar participation of Hindu devotees during the Kandhuri Festival.

Traditionally, the festival starts with the hoisting of a sacred flag, followed by a procession carrying it to the Nagore Dargah. Subsequent days involve Quran readings, prayers, and the display of the Light of Allah at the Dargah, attracting devout followers.

On the eighth day, the Kandhuri Festival's fireworks display is one of its many attractions. The fireworks have two purposes - first, to enhance the festive atmosphere, and second, to represent how truth drives away falsehood.

On the ninth day of Jamaidul Akhir, the Fakirs visit the site of Hazarath Mohsin meditation site called the "Peer Mandapam". On this occasion, the devotees start a holy fast for the next three days.

On the tenth day, a parade-like chariot ride carrying sandalwood paste is organised. The Rawla Shariff and the Great Saint's tomb get anointed with the auspicious paste.

The fast that was initiated on the ninth day of the festival is ended by the devotees on the eleventh day. The Al Quran's message is recited throughout the 14 days, and its blessings are given to the Great Soul.

