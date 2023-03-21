AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam reach London to work on Ponniyin Selvan 2 music

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and renowned director Mani Ratnam recently took a trip to London to work on Ponniyin Selvan 2's music. The two gave fans a reason to rejoice as they shared a picture from Abbey Road Studios.

In the caption, Rahman wrote "PS2 at London #mattydunkley #manirathnam," suggesting that he has started working on the music of Ratnam's upcoming venture PS 2. While Rahman is seen donning a grey-coloured blazer in the picture, Mani is seen sporting a navy blue jacket.

Fans showered love on the post. One user wrote, "Sir, amazing to see you work nonstop without rest. You are amazing." Another commented, "Legends!"

Ponniyin Selvan 1, which was released last year, was a box office hit and it starred Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

In December, the makers of the franchise released a short teaser of the sequel and left fans excited. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film's first song "Ruaa Ruaa" was also released on Monday. Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Both part one and two of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise has been adapted from author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name, which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The movie marks the third collaboration between Aishwarya and Vikram.

PS2 will release in theatres on April 28, 2023.

