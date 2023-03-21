Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial in $300,000 civil case for 2016 Utah ski accident

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is headed for a court showdown over her 2016 Utah ski crash! She is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in a 2016 lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist, who claims that Paltrow violently crashed into him while skiing in Utah.

The retired optometrist, identified as Terry Sanderson, alleged that Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

In the lawsuit, he also claimed that the Goop owner struck him with such force that he had "permanent traumatic brain damage" along with four broken ribs, agony, suffering, diminished quality of life, mental anguish, and deformity. The trial is set to begin on March 21.

"Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control," Sanderson’s attorneys claim in the lawsuit, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

Sanderson has sued Paltrow for $300,000 and according to him, the accident in Park City was a result of negligence which caused him physical injuries and emotional distress.

Sanderson has also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a "cover up" by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

The two parties are currently proceeding to trial and the court will soon determine who is accountable for covering damages.

The Oscar-winning actress, who is known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love, A Perfect Murder and Iron Man, has filed a counterclaim in response, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.

In the counterclaim, Paltrow stated that Sanderson was the real culprit in the collision. She also stated that he is overstating his injuries and trying to exploit her celebrity status and wealth.

