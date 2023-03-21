Aishwarya Rajinikanth's gold and diamond jewellery worth lakhs goes missing. Domestic help suspected

Tamil filmmaker and daughter of superstar Rajinikanth Aishwarya Rajinikanth has filed a complaint to the police stating that approximately 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery have gone missing from her residence, reported The Indian Express. A case under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Aishwarya said that when she opened the doors of her lockers on February 10, she found most of the jewellery missing. She reported that the last time she saw her jewellery was in 2019 during her younger sister's wedding, after which she stored it in lockers. The jewellery is valued at over Rs 360,000 ($4,354).

Aishwarya has said that her domestic help Eshwari and Lakshmi and driver Venkat were aware of where she kept the keys to the lockers. She went on to say that until August 2021, she had kept her jewellery at Kripa Apartments on St Mary's Road. She then took her lockers to CIT Nagar flat when she shifted there with her husband and actor Dhanush. On September 30 of the same year, she took the lockers to the same apartment on St Mary's Road. In April 2022, the lockers were taken to her Poes Garden home. But the keys remained at her St Mary’s Road apartment.

Aishwarya said in her complaint (quoted by The Indian Express), “I am suspicious of the maids Eshwari, Lakshmi and driver Venkat, who are aware of the location of the keys of lockers and who have access to the apartment."

Who is Aishwarya Rajinikanth?

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is an Indian film director, producer, and playback singer. She made her directorial debut with the Tamil romantic drama film 3. The film starred her husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles and was a commercial success at the box office. Her direction and the music by Anirudh Ravichander were appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The film's soundtrack was also a huge hit, with the song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' becoming a viral sensation and a chartbuster.

She went on to direct her second film, Vai Raja Vai, in 2015, a Tamil-language thriller film starring Gautham Karthik and Priya Anand. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and was an average grosser at the box office.

