Anushka Sharma to Sunjay Dutt, Bollywood extend Father's Day greetings

It's Father's Day, and this is the day we express all our love, gratitude to the main man of our lives. Entire world is celebrating the day in their own way, some are cooking delicius food, while others are just chilling, relaxing and binge watching their favorite show.



Marking the special occasion, many A-listers celebrated the day and shared some precious and unseen photos with the heartfelt note.



Here's how out favourite celebs wished their father's day.

Anushka Sharma shared a random photo of her father sitting on the sofa beside her daughter Vamika's giant teddy. She simply added a heart in the photo.

Kriti Sanon shared a slew of happy pictures with her father with a heartfelt caption, ''You will always be the first man i loved! 💖 Happy Father’s Day Papa! ❤️🤗Thank you for always being there for me and Nups.. for putting us before yourself (except when it comes to having sweets 🤪🤣)

Love you Papa! ❤️''

Sanjay Dutt remembered her dad Suniel Dutt on a special day and thanked him for ''every little thoughtful thing you did for him''.

He wrote, "I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for!''

Sharing a monochrome picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late father and actor Rishi Kapoor. ''Happy Father's day Papa, Always in our heart - I miss you,'' she captioned the photo.