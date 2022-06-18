Father's Day reminiscence with our favourite fictional dads we all grew up loving

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:36 AM(IST)

It's Father's Day again, and we can't deny that most of us have grown up being scared of our fathers. Fathers can be tricky to deal with, but at the same time, they are also inspiring, cool, and someone we look up to as our role model. As our first superheroes, dads teach us important lessons about life. They are a mentor, a friend, and a companion from birth. 

Movies and TV shows have fairly represented fatherhood in several ways, from cool dads to strict and annoying ones, to soft and sacrificing ones. Several fictional onscreen fathers have made a mark on our lives with their portrayals and made us all cry and laugh. 

Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year, that is, June 19th and on this occasion, we have a list of fictional father characters that have become memorable in the audience's mind. 
 

View in App

Hal Wilkerson from Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ is an American family television sitcom that premiered on January 9, 2000 and ran for over 7 seasons. The series follows a dysfunctional lower-middle-class family, and Hal Wilkerson, played by Bryan Cranston's character, hands down, will remain one of the most unforgettable fathers in TV’s history. He is an immature, manic, but loving father. Hal is an indecisive character who takes up new hobbies for short periods of time and is irresponsible with his money. Hal is the oddest, funniest, and most realistic dad we've ever watched on TV. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Ted Kramer – 'Kramer vs. Kramer' (1979)

The 1979 Academy Award-winning film was termed "touching" by critics. Ted Kramer, played by Dustin Hoffman, is an overworked advertising executive who happens to take care of his son Billy after his wife, played by Meryl Streep, leaves both. Ted and Billy initially despise each other’s presence, as Ted has no time for his increasing workload while Billy misses his mother. However, it is only after several months that Ted recognises family values and the importance of fatherhood that Billy and Ted come closer and develop a bond. But when Billy’s mother returns to claim his custody, Ted has to prove his worth as a father in court and stands up to challenge the concept that a woman is a better parent because of her gender. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

John Quincy Archibald in John Q (2002)

John Quincy Archibald’s kid is diagnosed with an enlarged heart and learns that he would not be able to have a transplant because his HMO insurance will not cover it. When he is unable to pay his son's medical costs, he does what any good father would do to save his child: he holds a hospital full of people hostage. Eventually, the doctors become sympathetic to his suffering and offer to help him for free. All they need is a heart donor, and John Q is more than willing to donate his. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Vito Corleone in The Godfather (1972)

The 'Godfather' is an American crime film trilogy that first premiered in 1972, adapted from the novel of the same name by author Mario Puzo. The pivotal "father" role of Vito Corleone, played to perfection by Marlon Brando, is one that is associated with fear as much as with love. On the one hand, he is ruthless and feared as the Don of Corleone, and on the other, he is a caring and loving father and husband to his family.

(Photograph:Others)

Ned Stark in Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Eddard Stark, a father to six children, is a good man and a loyal subject to his king. Ned, portrayed by Sean Bean, is an upright and brave soldier, he is also a loving husband. He does not discriminate between his sons and daughters. He loves his family more than anything else. 

(Photograph:Others)

Mufasa in The Lion King (2019)

'The Lion King' is an American musical animated film franchise that was first released in 1994. The character of Mufasa, who is Simba's father, essentially had a long-lasting impact as an amazing father figure. Mufasa was known for his caring and forgiving nature towards his family and, at the same time, he was a brave and fearless leader for his kingdom.

(Photograph:Others)

Amol Arte in Paa (2009)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who essayed the role of Amol Arte, was a one-of-a-kind screen character. He played father to his real-life father, Amitabh Bachchan, who played the role of a child, Auro, suffering from a rare genetic disorder, progeria. Once a young and flamboyant politician, Amol is unaware that Auro is his child. Later, he realises his mistake and stays with his son until his death.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Narottam Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Narottam Mishra, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is a middle-class man living in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh called Bareilly. He owns a sweet shop. Like any other Indian dad, Mishra is concerned about his daughter Bitti's marriage. However, he does not compel her to marry. Instead, he comprehends her reasoning and even accepts her desire to live her life her way. He openly talks to his daughter about her and respects her thoughts that belong to the new-age era. It's an endearing and admirable character who will linger in your mind long after the film has ended. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Sachin Sabbdhu in Thappad (2020)

Actor Kumud Mishra as Sachin Sandhu is an open-minded father who supported and encouraged his daughter, played by Taapsee Pannu, in every decision of her life, be it ending her marriage or filing for a divorce while being pregnant, even though everyone was against her decision. Sachin also accepts his daughter open-heartedly even after her divorce. 

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App