Father's Day reminiscence with our favourite fictional dads we all grew up loving

It's Father's Day again, and we can't deny that most of us have grown up being scared of our fathers. Fathers can be tricky to deal with, but at the same time, they are also inspiring, cool, and someone we look up to as our role model. As our first superheroes, dads teach us important lessons about life. They are a mentor, a friend, and a companion from birth.

Movies and TV shows have fairly represented fatherhood in several ways, from cool dads to strict and annoying ones, to soft and sacrificing ones. Several fictional onscreen fathers have made a mark on our lives with their portrayals and made us all cry and laugh.

Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year, that is, June 19th and on this occasion, we have a list of fictional father characters that have become memorable in the audience's mind.

