Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a warm note as her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket. Anushka shared a warm note on Instagram and looked back at Virat’s journey and said how she had the privilege of watching him evolve with each test series.

What Anushka said on Instagram

Anushka shared a photo of her and Virat from the field, post one of the matches. In the caption, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.

Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye ❤️”

Virat responded with heart emojis to Anushka's post.

Soon after Virat announced his retirement, the couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport jetting off together.

Virat Kohli announces retirement

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced retired from Test cricket on Monday. Virat, who has also served as captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from the T20 format in 2024. The cricketer will continue to play ODIs.

On Monday afternoon, Virat posted on Instagram, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket.Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for."

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 and share two children- daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

