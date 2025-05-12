Indian batting great Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on Monday (May 12), taking to his social media handle (Instagram) to inform everyone. Virat, a modern-day great, was a Test cricket endorser, having played 123 matches and scored 9230 runs in his 14-year Test career. As he bids adieu to Tests, his favourite among all three, his former India and Delhi teammate Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian Team, paid tribute to Virat in the most GG-style.

Advertisment

Taking to his X handle, Gautam posted, ‘A man with lion’s passion!

Will miss u cheeks….’

A man with lion’s passion!

Will miss u cheeks…. pic.twitter.com/uNGW7Y8Ak6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 12, 2025

Advertisment

Gautam’s choice of words fit well for Virat, whose meaning, as translated in English, is ‘mighty’, and why not? Virat wore pride on his sleeves while representing India in Test cricket, where he captained India in 68 matches, guiding them to a victory in 40 of those.

Under his leadership, India attained the top ranking in the Test format, regaining the Test mace. Besides this, India also made history by beating Australia in Australia for the first time during the 2018 tour, coming under Kohli’s captaincy. Although they again won the next away tour Down Under in 2020/21, India did that under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy as Kohli was on paternity leave.

Also read | Virat Kohli: The king who walked out with fire and won every war he fought

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Gautam and Kohli’s on-field partnership goes way back to the late 2000s when Kohli emerged as an exciting youngster on the domestic scene, while Gambhir was a regular across formats. Teammates at Delhi first in the Ranji Trophy, both later shared the Indian Cricket dressing room for around a decade. Together, they won the 2011 ODI World Cup in India, stitching a pivotal stand for the third wicket in the summit clash against Sri Lanka.

However, there was another side to their friendship, a rather uglier one. On more than one occasion, all in the IPL, both were involved in verbal arguments, making headlines. Although the fans speculated a rift between them after the BCCI appointed Gambhir as Team India’s new head coach, both maintained camaraderie during this stint, sharing inputs and working together as a team.

Kohli retires

Taking to his Instagram, Virat wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” his statement read.