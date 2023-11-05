Anushka Sharma adorably wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday; shares his rare bowling record

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on November 5, and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, had a delightful surprise in store for him and his fans. Anushka chose a unique way to mark her husband's special day by sharing an intriguing aspect of his cricket career that many may not be aware of.

The Indian cricket icon, hailing from Delhi, is renowned as one of the world's greatest batters in all formats of the game. Kohli's remarkable journey from a Delhi boy to a global cricket sensation is marked by numerous records and accolades, and he's on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most One Day International (ODI) centuries.

However, Anushka Sharma decided to unveil a lesser-known fact about her husband's cricketing career by sharing his unique bowling record. Kohli, in addition to his batting prowess, is known for his occasional forays into bowling. While he may not pose a significant threat to batsmen, he has one remarkable record to his name.

Kohli is the only cricketer in the world to have taken a wicket off the 0th ball in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). This extraordinary feat occurred during his first-ever over in T20Is in 2011 when he picked a wicket off a wide ball as Kevin Pietersen got stumped by MS Dhoni. Kohli took the wicket despite technically not having bowled a legal delivery, making him the only player to get a wicket off his 0th ball across format in men's international cricket.

Anushka shared this unique record on her Instagram handle to wish her husband a happy birthday. In her heartfelt post, she praised Virat Kohli, saying, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so. (sic)" Check out the post below!

Virat responded to Anushka's post with three emojis, including one of a man with his hand on his head, another of a man dancing, and a heart symbol.