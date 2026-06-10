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  • /Anthony Guidera dies: Cause of death of The Godfather Part III star revealed

Anthony Guidera dies: Cause of death of The Godfather Part III star revealed

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 08:44 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 08:51 IST
Anthony Guidera dies: Cause of death of The Godfather Part III star revealed

Picture of Anthony Guidera Photograph: (X)

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Guidera died Saturday, June 6, following a weeks-long hospitalization, Guidera's wife, Valarie Anderson, confirmed to TMZ.

 

Anthony Guidera is no more. The actor, who will be forever remembered for his roles in films such as The Godfather Part III, Armageddon, and Species, passed away at the age of 65.

Guidera died on Saturday, June 6, after a weeks-long hospitalization, his wife, Valarie Anderson, confirmed to TMZ. She said that on May 11, the couple was in the living room of their Southern California home when Anthony collapsed and his heart stopped. He was taken to the hospital and placed on life support for three weeks. After discussion, doctors removed life support so he could be brought home so that the actor die of natural death.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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