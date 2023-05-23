Another Indian at Cannes: Sunny Leone opts for a satin gown for debut

Sunny Leone has reached Cannes. Taking to the red carpet of one of the most prestigious film festivals, Sunny Leone debuted a simple and chic look as she dressed in a satin green dress. Dressed by Maria Kokhia, featuring strategic cuts on her midriff and a thigh-high slit, Sunny Leone looked happy posing for the cameras.

Keeping it simple in terms of makeup and hair, Sunny Leone looked her vibrant self at Cannes. The actress is attending Cannes 2023 as her film, Kennedy, has been chosen for a prestigious Midnight Screening at the film festival.

Talking about her debut at the Cannes 2023, Sunny Leone said, “I’m so overwhelmed. I can’t believe from where I started in Bollywood to where I have reached – it has been quite a journey. I am excited that a film starring me is going to be screened at a prestigious theatre there.”

Sunny Leone is a famous name. She shot to fame with context to Indian cinema after she featured in a song called “Laila” from Shootout at Wadala. She then appeared in a hit number called “Baby Doll” from Ragini MMS 2.

Cannes 2023 has been extra special for India as celebrities from the nation have thronged the red carpet and served us with some of the best looks of the season. Also, multiple films from India will get a special screening, a boost to Indian cinema. IN PICS: All Indian celebrities on the red carpet on the opening day, hits and misses

