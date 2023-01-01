'Animal' first look! Ranbir Kapoor is looking fierce in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next

After making a solid comeback in 2022 with two mega-budget films, Ranbir Kapoor will continue to dominate the year 2023 as well. Kapoor started the new year on a good note as the first look of his most-awaited film, 'Animal,' was unveiled.



The makers have released the first poster of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, and it will surely take the excitement of the fans a notch higher.



The first look of the crime thriller was released at 12 AM sharp on New Year's eve, and it featured Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar.

The photo showed Ranbir sporting long hair and a beard all soaked up in blood. He's smoking a cigarette as he carries a bloody axe. Looking at Ranbir's fierce and deadly look, it seems like the film is going to be an intense and action-packed drama.

Sharing the rugged look of Ranbir, filmmaker Reddy tweeted: "Presenting you the first look of Animal. Happy New Year, people."



More details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ''animal" in nature."



Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna.

'Animal' will release theatrically on Aug. 11, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada-language.



The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series.