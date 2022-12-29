From Jennifer & Ben to Alia & Ranbir: Stars who got married this year

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

2022 was definitely the year of love! From Hollywood to Bollywood, many of our favourite celebrity couples got hitched—some made their big day grand and hosted the lavish ceremony, like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, while others just kept things simple and intimate, like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, who got married in their home in Mumbai. However, this year, the most surprising wedding was of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who first tied the knot in a chapel in Los Vegas and, months later, hosted a grand wedding at Ben's sprawling property in Georgia, USA. As this year is coming to an end, let's take a look back at all the beautiful brides and their handsome grooms.

Traditional punjabi wedding

After staying in the news for months, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on April 14. Their wedding was hosted in the most secretive way at Ranbir's Mumbai residence, Vastu, where their love blossomed! The wedding was attended by only family and close friends. The couple, who have always been one of the hottest topics in Bollywood, fell in love while shooting their first movie together, "Brahmastra." This year, the couple also welcomed their baby girl, Raha, in November.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

After the wait of two decades, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married this year! The Hollywood power couple finally said 'I do' in the most 'simplest & intimate wedding' one could ever imagine. The couple got married in Las Vegas, two months after the celebrity couple got engaged and one year after they rekindled their romance. On July 16, the couple flew down to Nevada city and obtained their marriage license from Clark County. Later, the couple walked down the aisle in Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel. After their hush-hush wedding in Las Vegas, Ben and Jennifer again tied the knot in the fairytale wedding held in Ben's sprawling mansion.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Bride and groom!

After the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship last year, Britney Spears finally got married to the love of her life Sam Asghari in October. The couple, who dated for six years said 'I do' at a dreamy wedding held at pop stars' California residence. The ceremony was a grand affair attended by Britney's friends like Madonna, Selena Gomez and others.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

After dating for six years and welcoming their two children, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons finally got hitched in an intimate wedding in Jamaica. Kirsten and Jesse's started dating in 2016 after working together for the second season of FX’s ‘Fargo’. The couple got engaged the following year, however, their wedding kept on delaying for several reasons, like the birth of their children and then the covid-19 pandemic. Kirsten and Jesse are parents to two sons: Ennis, 4 and James, 14 months.

(Photograph: Others )

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their love this year. The couple, who have been dating for years, legally registered their wedding in 2020, and this year they chose to celebrate their union of love and togetherness with their friends and family by hosting a slew of wedding functions. The festivities were organised in the capital city of India, New Delhi, then in Ali's hometown Lucknow and at the last, a big reception was hosted in Mumbai.

(Photograph: WION Web Team )

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

South Indian actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June this year. The couple got married in Chennai, India after dating for six years. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance. The couple also become parents in October after they welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Introducing Mr And Mrs Barker!

Not one, not two, but three! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved that they are surely a one-of-kind couple as they tied the knot three times. After two simple and low-key weddings, the couple hosted the fairytale wedding at a castle in Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy

(Photograph: Twitter )

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's marriage was one of the most elegant and one of the kind weddings. The couple, who have been dating for almost four years, exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family.

(Photograph: Twitter )