Anil Kapoor-Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's 'Thar' will release on this day

One of the fittest Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon entertain the audience with their action pack sequence in their upcoming movie 'Thar'



A month after announcing the movie, the makers have dropped the release date of the movie. The film will premiere on May 6.

Touted as a revenge thriller, the movie is the directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary. He has also written the film along with ace-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has written the dialogues.

The 65-year-old actor shared the new poster of the movie featuring him and his son in rough look. In the caption, he wrote, ''Iss Banjar zameen ke chupe saare raaz ho jaenge jald kaanoon ke haathon benaquaab! Watch me, unfold the mystery of #Thar coming on 6th May, only on Netflix. #TharOnNetflix @harshvarrdhankapoor @fatimasanashaikh @satishkaushik2178 @muktimohan @akfcnetwork @rajsingh_chaudhary @netflix_in.''



The movie is inspired by the Western Noir genre and revolves around Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan and Anil, who is playing a role of a cop.



The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

This is the second project of the real-time father-son duo after 'AK vs AK'.

