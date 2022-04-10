Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji drops a major hint about Alia-Ranbir wedding with new poster

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been one of the most discussed topics and now when the speculation about the couple getting married this month is all over the Internet, the close friend of the couple and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji has dropped a major hint.



Although there is not a single confirmation from any family member, but media reports claim that it's finally happening this month. Well, using the time when Ranbir and Alia have become a trending topic, Ayan has just released a brand new love poster of the couple from their much-awaited movie 'Brahmastra'.



Previously, we have seen the first look of the stars but this is the first time when the poster is featuring both of them as a couple.



In the poster, Ranbir and Alia, who are playing the role of Shiva and Isha in the movie, are bruised and holding each other with full affection.

Along with the poster, Ayan wrote, '' ‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be…Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster !''



Further, Mukerji added, ''The Time feels Right for it. There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…)Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra!.''

Alia also commented on the post, ''Ummmm caption.''



As per several reports, the couple, who have been dating for four years now, will tie the knot on April 14 in Mumbai and the wedding festivities will take place at Ranbir's family home from April 13 onwards.



Talking about 'Brahmastra', the movie was scheduled to release earlier in December 2020 but was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The film, which marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film together, will release on September 9, this year. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release in 2019.



The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.