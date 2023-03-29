Amitabh Bachchan shares video of five planets alignment, netizens not sure if it's real

The world witnessed a rare phenomenon on March 28 when five planets namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus aligned in the night sky. Stargazers couldn’t get enough of the visual treat with people sharing several pictures and videos of the beautiful spectacle. Among the many celebrities who shared a picture or two of the sky, Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for being active on social media, shared a video of the sky as he wrote, “What a beautiful sight! 5 planets aligned together today. Beautiful and rare. Hope you witnessed it too.”

The video garnered millions of likes and comments from fellow celebs and fans who couldn’t believe how beautiful the sky looked. It was a rare astronomical event – one that could be seen by the naked eye.

T 4600 - What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too .. pic.twitter.com/eEob2dBxAJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2023 ×

While fellow actors like Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Hrithik Roshan’s mother thanked the actor for sharing the visual, there were others who found the authenticity of the video dubious. Some netizens wondered how Amitabh shot the video (considering he’s still recovering from an injury and is unable to move much) while others called it fake. One user Mohammed Zubair of AltNews commented that it was actually a video of Jupiter and its five moons instead of the five planets.

Another wrote, “Sir, that's an old video you are sharing. Today's alignment is completely different. Jupiter is around the horizon along with mercury While there's Mars besides the moon.”

Sir that's an old video you are sharing.

Today's alignment is, completely different.

Jupiter is around horizon along with mercury

While there's mars besides the moon.

Check below for Pune location. pic.twitter.com/xhFD4N3fFg — CrimeMasterGoGo (@Gogoisyourdad) March 29, 2023 ×

Netizens were confused about how Bachchan could shoot such a clear video with no jerks since he would have had to zoom the video to get such a clear visual.

1. Jupiter is not close to the moon.

2. All 5 never came this near as this video shows zooming in.

3. Probably 3 of them are Jupiter moons, calling them those 5 planets is wrong.

4. The planet that was shining bright before he zoomed in is venus.



Please seek advice to children. — Vivek Gangwar (@VivekGangwar02) March 29, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is recovering from an injury sustained during the shoot of Project K in Hyderabad. He suffered an injury in his rib cartilage. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages – Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film.

