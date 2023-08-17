American YouTuber IShowSpeed accidently flashes himself on live stream

American YouTuber, IShowSpeed, has landed in another controversy after accidentally flashing his audience during a live stream on Wednesday, August 16. The incident occurred after Chica, a character from Five Nights at Freddy's, jump-scared Speed.

IShowSpeed, commonly known as Speed, has always been a somewhat controversial YouTuber. He has been the focus of many fusses, including being accused of misogyny and racism. This time the discussion revolves around him accidentally flashing his private to his audience during a live stream.

The accident happened in one of the most recent stream he did after returning from his medical break. When the YouTuber was reportedly playing Five Nights at Freddy's, Chica, an animatronic chicken with female features, shocked him. Stunned, he started screaming about how much he missed Chica. As he stood up excitedly, his privates slipped out of a gap in his trousers, revealing them to his YouTube audience. Nearly 25,000 viewers were watching the stream when the incident happened.

Speed noticed what happened after a few seconds, appeared shocked and promptly ended the live stream. The video on demand is not accessible, as he has allegedly deleted them. But the clip has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with "IShowSpeed" and "IShowMeat" trending on the social media app.

Neither Speed nor YouTube have released any statement about the incident. When it comes to nudity and sexual content, YouTube has strict guidelines. Creators and their channels could face termination if they repeatedly break these guidelines.

Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, began streaming in 2019. He is famous for his violent behaviour during streaming. Twitch has already banned Speed because of his outbursts, often misogynistic.

Speed is also famous for his love for Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently, he travelled to Japan to witness Ronaldo's Al Nassr in action. However, he was rushed to the hospital as he was experiencing severe cluster headaches. After three weeks in Japan, the streamer returned from Tokyo on August 8. During one of his recent streams, he explained that it was a sinus infection and he was still recovering.

(With inputs from agencies)