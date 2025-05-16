Published: May 16, 2025, 15:55 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 15:55 IST

On May 2, the world woke up to the news of Osama bin Laden's death, America's most wanted terrorist and the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers. While there are a plethora of series based on Osama bin Laden, the most recent one is Netflix’s docuseries American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden, which is on a search mission to find him.

The American manhunt docu-series revolves around how the master plan to kill the 9/11 mastermind and founder of terrorist group Al Qaeda was carried out.

The tense and gripping three-episode series tells the audience the story of how America tracked the terrorist, who was behind the September 11 attacks, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in human history.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the series spans the decade-long mission and investigation to locate Laden. It features interviews with CIA insiders, American intelligence authorities and US government officials, who played key roles in the mission and chased the terrorist. The series also features rare footage of the mission carried out at night by the SEAL Team in Abbottabad, Pakistan.





The official description of the show reads,''From ground zero to the mountains of Pakistan, this thrilling documentary series explores the hunt for Osama bin Laden in the decade following 9/11.''

After a delayed release, the show is finally available to stream on Netflix. Since its debut, it has received a wave of positive responses from viewers.

Praising the show, one user wrote, ''Chills man. F*****g chills. Go watch American Manhut: Osama Bin Laden on Netflix. Obama and them really got it done killing that bitch. Shout out to the CIA and the special task force.''





Obama and them really got it done killing that bitch. Shout out to the CIA and the special task force.

Another user wrote, ''Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.''

Netflix snapped with American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden, one of the most detailed, interesting yet chilling documentary I've ever watched 10/10

Third user wrote, ''Netflix snapped with American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden, one of the most detailed, interesting yet chilling documentary I've ever watched 10/10.''





Available in English and Hindi. Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

For the unversed, Laden’s story is the latest instalment in the much-acclaimed American Manhunt series. The two previous seasons explored the stories of OJ Simpson and the Boston Marathon bombing.