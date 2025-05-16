7 best serial killer TV shows on Netflix, ranked - You, The Serpent and more

In the OTT space, there is plenty of content, but one of the most-watched genres is the stories of serial killers. If we talk about Netflix, there are plenty of shows that explore the dangerous minds of these killers. Check out the list.

1 / 12 (Photograph: ) The Serpent Inspired by the real-life story of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, this eight-part series chronicles the period of Sobhraj’s life in Thailand, where he murdered tourists during the 1970s. The series stars Tahar Rahim as Sobhraj.

2 / 12 (Photograph: ) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story The first season of this crime drama anthology series is about the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has brutally murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

3 / 12 (Photograph: ) The Confession Killer One of the most gripping serial killer TV shows on Netflix, this series explores the case of Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Confession Killer, who claimed responsibility for hundreds of murders — including that of his own mother.

4 / 12 (Photograph: ) The Raincoat Killer: Chasing A Predator In Korea This three-part series is based on the case of Yoo Young-Chul, who targeted elderly women working in massage parlours. He was convicted of 20 murders committed between September 2003 and July 2004.

5 / 12 (Photograph: ) Indian predator: The diary of a serial killer This docuseries is based on the case of Raja Kolander, who is suspected of cannibalism and is believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least 15 people. The documentary connects the story of a missing journalist to the heinous acts committed by him.

6 / 12 (Photograph: ) You Joe Goldberg is one of the most charming serial killers in the fictional world. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series stars Penn Badgley as Joe, a seemingly sweet bookstore manager in New York City who has done some dangerous and deadly things.

