/Alpha OTT release: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer to stream on Netflix - check date

If you missed Alia Bhatt's Alpha in theatres, you can still catch the action thriller on OTT. After over two months, the film is set to debut on Netflix soon.

Starring Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, the spy actioner, which is Yash Raj Films' first female-led spy thriller, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Alpha OTT release date: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's spy thriller

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha hit cinemas on July 3, 2026, and it revolves around Sita (Alia) and Durga (Sharvari), two spies, who are on a mission against Bobby Deol.

Days after rumours started, Netflix confirmed that the Alpha gang is set to arrive on your screens on Aug 28, the day coinciding with the Hindu festival of RakshaBandhan, so this weekend, you have ample of time to relax and watch the movie.

Sharing the poster, they wrote,''Get ready to join the Alpha gang ❤️‍🔥Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix! (sic)."

The YRF Spy Universe has all male-led films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Hrithik Roshan also makes a cameo in the movie as Kabir.



What is Alpha's story?

In the film, Alia Bhatt plays Sita, who is kidnapped as an infant by Lt. Colonel Fateh Singh Shekhawat (Bobby Deol). Raised in a run-down oil refinery, she is subjected to weekly tests for his top-secret experiment, codenamed Alpha, a revolutionary serum developed after the Kargil War under Colonel Luthra's supervision to accelerate healing in soldiers and build an elite special task force. Sita is the only person on whom the serum shows results. Groomed by Shekhawat into a deadly assassin, she lives a life of complete isolation, with no idea that her father is still alive or that she has a twin sister, Durga (Sharvari).

The movie failed to impress viewers with its story and the way the spies were portrayed, especially after audiences had experienced Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar universe. Despite the buzz, the film underperformed at the box office, earning around Rs 99 crore worldwide on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Alpha review