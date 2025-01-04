Telugu superstar Allu Arjun arrived at the Nampally court in Hyderabad on Saturday (Jan 4) a day after he was granted bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case.

The actor has been dominating the headlines since the tragic incident on Dec 4 when he made a surprise appearance during Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre that led to a stampede case situation which took the life a woman named Ravathi and left her son critically injured.

Allu Arjun arrived at the Nampally court

On Saturday (Jan 4), Arjun was spotted arriving at the court at Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally in Hyderabad to submit the sureties after he was granted regular bail by the Court yesterday in the Sandhya Theatre incident case, as per ANI.

After carrying his Pushpa look of long and rough hair look, he today debuted a short hair look.

Allu Arjun get's bail



On Jan 3, the Pushpa 2 actor was granted regular bail from the Nampally court. On Dec 13, he was booked over the death of a woman named Revathi at Sandhya Theatre stampede. As per the bail conditions, the actor was asked to submit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Additionally, Arjun has been told to visit the police station every Sunday between 10 am and 1pm for a period of two months or until the charge sheet is filed. The court has also prohibited him from travelling abroad without the court’s permission.



''Petitioner shall not hamper the investigation in any manner nor shall directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any witness so as to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer,” the court said.

Pushpa 2 stampede case



On December 4, Allu’s surprise visit to the theatre turned tragic as fans went berserk to catch the single glimpse of the actor. In the mayhem at the Sandhya Theatre, a woman named Revathi lost her life and left her son Sri Teja left critically injured. Following the incident, Telugu superstar has donated Rs 1 crore to the stampede victim's son, while Pushpa team gave Rs 1 crore.